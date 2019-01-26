Soroptimists continue ‘Gentlemen’ fundraiser at MB2 Raceway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rev up those engines for Kart Racing for a Cause, hosted by Soroptimist International of Valencia at MB2 Raceway Indoor Kart Racing Center in Sylmar on Sunday.



“This is their second challenge,” said Cara Spiropoulos, the Valencia Soroptimists’ public awareness director. “We now have 10 teams comprised of four local gentlemen, mainly different business owners. Only two gentlemen from each team will be racing, and the person with the fastest time will get the points needed to be a part of the main event.”



Among those teams will be Team Fourscore, led by Chrissy Gonzalez of Farmers Insurance, which won the last fundraising event, Trivia with Budds, on Jan. 16. Spiropoulos’ own team is comprised of professionals with Mend Cryotherapy.



The fundraiser is another lead-up to their main event, Gentlemen for a Cause, Team Edition on March 3. Set to take place at Wolf Creek Brewery, it will include a live auction and cornhole tournament.



In organizing different fundraisers, the Valencia Soroptimists looked at different venues intended for everyone, whether that involves physicality, such as cornhole or go-cart racing, or one’s own knowledge, like Trivia with Budds, Spiropoulos said. Additionally, the organization has looked at events where the whole family can join in, she said.



“It’s bringing out this fun competitiveness like when you were a kid,” Spiropoulos said. “They’re having such fun with it.”



Proceeds to Gentlemen for a Cause go to two of Soroptimist International’s programs, Live Your Dream and Dream It Be It, which strive to educate and empower women and high school girls.



“We’re not only raising money for our programs,” Spiropoulos said. “Each team has chosen their own nonprofit to support. So for example, Team Mend Cryotherapy has raised $100 for Village Family Services.”



Soroptimist International will continue fundraising ahead of Gentlemen for a Cause with a bowling competition at Valencia Lanes on Feb. 11.



MB2 Raceway is located at 13943 Balboa Blvd. Cost for admission is $15. A portion of admission proceeds will go to the Soroptimists. The event begins at 4 p.m.



For more information about Gentlemen for a Cause or to purchase tickets, go to sivalencia.org/gentlemen-for-a-cause.