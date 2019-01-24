Valencia furniture store fire knocked down in 90 minutes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters from two battalions, arriving in more than a dozen firefighting units, responded to a furniture store fire at the Rye Canyon Commerce Center, battling the blaze for an hour and a half early Thursday morning.



Shortly before 7 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported smoke coming from a furniture business on the 28000 block of Constellation Road, near Alta Vista Avenue.



“We evacuated a neighboring business,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff said.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responding to the report of smoke arrived at the scene at 7:05 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



“This was fire inside a large furniture store with an area of 100-by-100-feet,” she said, adding there was no report of injury.



Deputies extinguished the fire shortly before 8:30 a.m., and remained at the scene while firefighters finished it off.



“We provided safety and security in the area,” Mohrhoff said.



