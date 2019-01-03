Veteran LAPD officer arrested New Year’s Day on suspicion of DUI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer was among at least 19 people arrested in the Santa Clarita Valley this holiday season on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The 49-year-old officer with the LAPD who lives in Valencia was arrested just before 2:30 a.m. New Year’s Day by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The specific criminal charge named in the arrest is a misdemeanor DUI with prior convictions under the California Vehicle Code.

On Wednesday, arresting deputies were still processing the arrest and preparing it for prosecutors, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The arrested officer has been a member of the LAPD since at least 2005, records show.

His arrest marks one of eight arrests local sheriff’s deputies made between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In addition, officers with the California Highway Patrol arrested 11 people on suspicion of DUI between 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 and midnight on Jan. 1, CHP Officer Josh Greengard said Wednesday.

