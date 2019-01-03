Water officials resume talk of Dante Acosta nod

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCV Water officials are gearing up for a big night Monday when they resume their discussion of board nominee Dante Acosta.

Last month, SCV Water Agency board members tabled their discussion of Acosta’s nomination to the board until the new year, hoping Supervisor Kathryn Barger would consider merging L.A. County’s Waterworks District 36 into the agency fold.

And while there was no word of the proposed merger, board members have a full plate of talking points in front of them, reviewing the experience and qualifications of former 38th District Assemblyman Dante Acosta.

As well, board members are also slated to elect a president and vice president Monday.

The three decisions — board president, vice president and the District 36 representative — requires the votes of husband and wife directors — Ed and Kathy Cooley — who will be patched into to the meeting through teleconferencing the pair at their vacation home in West Yellowstone, Montana.

Teleconferencing hookups have also been made to include agency director Jacque McMillan at her hotel room in Sacramento.

The public meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant on Bouquet Canyon Road, overlooking Central Park.

Board members felt compelled to extend discussion of the Acosta nomination after several members of the public testified before them — either passionately urging them to accept the nomination or passionately urging them not to do it.

They decided to wait until Monday.

Barger recommended that Acosta be the board member who represents the county’s Waterworks District 36. Board member Dean Efstathiou has represented Waterworks District 36 since November 1992. He was on the board when SCV Water was formed this year, with his term set to expire next month.

Many of those who spoke last month about the Acosta nomination had nothing but praise for Efstathiou, described by many as hard-working, caring and critical in his assessment of board issues.

Efstathiou, however, retired recently after 38 years of service with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. He is a board member of the Southern California Water Committee and the Urban Water Institute.

Prior to his retirement he served as the county’s acting director of public works. He retired as the chief deputy for the department.

After they make a decision on the Acosta nomination, board members are slated to vote for a president and at least one — perhaps two — vice presidents.

Bill Cooper is the current board president and Maria Gutzeit is the vice president.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt