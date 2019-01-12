When picking up unknown or soliciting calls, just hang up, says DA’s Office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For all those suspicious phone calls asking for money or personal information, simply hang up, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office suggested in its first fraud alert of the year on Friday.

“Have you ever received a threatening call about owing the IRS money?” District Attorney Jackie Lacey asked in a video. “Or maybe you just won a grand prize vacation. If you ever get a call like this – be alert – because it’s probably a scam. And there’s one easy way to avoid becoming a victim: Just hang up.”

This latest fraud alert was accompanied with a video showing examples of potential victims receiving a variety of calls before hanging up. Whether the call claims to be from the Internal Revenue Service, claims the caller won a free vacation or has the chance to be debt-free, the DA’s Office advises you simply to end the call and hang up.

“Preventing and prosecuting fraud is one of my top priorities,” Lacey said in the prepared statement. “While it may seem rude to hang up on someone, it is the best way to protect yourself against an array of common scams that target all of us, and seniors in particular. Remember, it’s OK to just hang up.”

This alert comes as Lacey’s office approaches its fourth year of warning L.A. County residents about common scams.

Those interested in more information can follow @LADAOffice on Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date news.