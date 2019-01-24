Wilk tapped for State Allocation Board

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sen. Scott Wilk has been appointed to the State Allocation Board, which is responsible for appropriating school facility dollars to school districts, as well as the state’s Joint Committee on Rules.



“I am honored to be appointed to the State Allocation Board,” said Wilk. “Ensuring California’s students are educated in modern, safe and well-maintained classrooms is something I take seriously. I am looking forward to helping our school districts get the funding they need to make this happen.”



In 2016, voters supported Proposition 51 — a $9 billion bond to finance school facility construction projects, which Wilk said funds projects that are very important to local school districts throughout the state.



For example, the Santa Clarita Valley has projects worth nearly $100 million in the queue, including $64 million for the brand new Castaic High School, Wilk said in the prepared statement, adding that projects are also waiting in the Lancaster and Victor elementary school districts.



“Sen. Wilk’s experience in education policy makes him a great candidate to represent the Senate in the State Allocation Board,” Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins said in a news release. “We all want California’s students to thrive in their studies, and a well-maintained campus and classroom are critical to support their learning.”



The State Allocation Board membership is comprised of the director of finance, the director of the department of general service, the superintendent of public instruction, three members of the Senate, three members of the Assembly and one appointee by the governor, according to the senator’s office. It meets monthly to allocate funds to the state’s school districts, act on appeals and adopt policies and regulations.



In addition to the State Allocation Board, the Senate Rules Committee appointed Wilk to the Joint Committee on Rules, which oversees a broad range of administrative and general functions of the Assembly and the Senate.

