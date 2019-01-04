Witnesses sought in Thursday hit-and-run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jim Holt & Caleb Lunetta

Signal Staff Writers

Local sheriff’s detectives investigating a Thursday night traffic collision in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle are looking for anyone who witnessed the incident.

At about 9:25 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a report of a woman having been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Jakes Way and Palo Verde Place.

After deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m., they found a single individual injured but no vehicle could be found.

“There is no suspect information,” said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker, who heads the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Section.

“The only update we have on the pedestrian is that she suffered non-life threatening injuries,” he said.

On the night of the collision, people interviewed at the scene said that as investigators began to examine scattered car parts and jot down statements made by people standing on the sidewalk, paramedics began to work on the injured victim.

“One patient was transported at 9:45 p.m.,” Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Thursday night.

Shoemaker said he does not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

“Investigators are still working on identifying the suspect who is responsible for the hit-and-run incident that occurred,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Shoemaker is asking if anyone saw anything, or has any information, to contact the traffic office at the station by calling 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

