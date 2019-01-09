Woman accused of murder appears briefly in court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death last year appeared briefly — as she’s done at least twice before — for a pretrial hearing in San Fernando Superior Court on Wednesday.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 34, is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Christine Diane McQueen.

In September when she appeared for a such a hearing, Walker was ordered to appear back in court a month later.

The same thing happened Wednesday when Walker was ordered to appear back in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 13

Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded that day to calls made by McQueen’s mother grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

They discovered McQueen had been stabbed 71 times.

Walker is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $1 million bail.

