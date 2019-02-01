2019 Amgen Tour of California route revealed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2019 Amgen Tour of California has revealed its longest and most challenging route yet, which includes passing through Santa Clarita in the final stage.



On Thursday during a ribbon cutting for the Pace bike share program, Mayor Marsha McLean shared the Santa Clarita path that the elite men and women riders will embark on May 18 as part of the seven-stage, seven-day tour.



With an end to stage six for men and stage two for women at Mt. Baldy, riders will start the final stage of the race in Santa Clarita before finishing in Pasadena. Cyclists will commence near Westfield Valencia Town Center on Town Center Drive before riding up McBean Parkway to Copper Hill Drive.



From there, they will head east to Vasquez Canyon before taking Sierra Highway and Sand Canyon Road. Participants will finish passing through Santa Clarita as they north on Soledad Canyon Road and on their way to Acton for the first sprint of the day. They will work their way toward the finish via the Angeles Forest Highway.



The finale of the race will start with steady climbing throughout the day with what Amgen referred to as “pristine, wide roads,” traveling nearly 88 miles to the finish line at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.



The 2019 race will mark Santa Clarita’s 10th year as a host city, bringing the total number of stages hosted in the city to 14.

“Historically our city has hosted stage finishes, so we are excited to be doing things a little different this year by hosting the start for the final stages of both the men’s and women’s races,” said McLean. “We want to encourage residents to come out to enjoy the excitement and support the cyclists.”

The Amgen Tour is a 773-mile course, Tour de France-style cycling road race that challenges the world’s top professional cycling teams throughout 13 host cities. The race will feature 14 sprints, more than 68,000 feet of elevation gain and 25 King of the Mountain climbs, the most in race history, and include a fan-favorite Mt. Baldy summit finish.

For more information about the tour locally, visit the Facebook page, Santa Clarita Tour of CA, and for more on the Amgen Tour, visit www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.

