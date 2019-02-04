4 Online Tools That Will Help You To Graduate With 3.5 GPA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

If you are reading this article, chances are you’re a college student struggling to maintain a good grade point average. Let’s start by getting this a critical piece of information out of the way: you are not alone. All over the world, students are pondering the same dilemma: they need to get better grades but don’t know where to look to get the kind of help they need.

Fortunately, there are plenty of solutions, both on and offline. Offline solutions include things like tutors, study groups, and collaboration with professors or academic advisors. Anyone googling how to raise their GPA has probably already thought of these things, but if you haven’t, they are a great place to start. Once offline solutions have been exhausted, though, it might be time to look into a few useful online resources for help. Here are four such resources that we think deserve some attention.

MyHomework

MyHomework is the leading planner app explicitly designed for students. The MyHomework app does much more than keep track of homework, though. It can remind the student of all kinds of important dates and details. Here are just a few:

Due date reminders

Sync with other devices

Homework reminders

Assignment and class tracking

Multiple themes

Most functions are free, but there is a premium version available for the wallet-friendly amount of just USD 4.99 per year. Premium subscriptions feature an ad-free interface with a variety of small but significant enhancements to make the app more useful and user-friendly. For five dollars a year, you can’t go wrong.

EssayPro

If you’ve ever been up at 3:00 AM sweating over a writing assignment that’s due in the morning thinking, “I wish someone would just write my essay for me so I can prep for that big exam instead of doing this…” EssayPro has the answer.

In terms of online writing services, EssayPro is, in many ways, the gold standard. It is also one of the more student-focused writing services out there. If you feel funny about having an entire paper written from scratch, there are other options.

For starters, EssayPro includes an extensive blog with all kinds of content dedicated to helping students become better writers. Comparable services require premium memberships to access this kind of content, but EssayPro keeps their blog public. You don’t even need a login to use it.

Premium services with EssayPro include:

Proofreading – Get feedback on the quality and content of any academic paper or essay.

Editing – Leave it to the pros to make the suggested changes.

Full-Service Writing – With or without any guidelines or gathered research, the writer of your choice writes the paper from scratch, maintaining your unique voice throughout.

Rocketbook

Rocketbook uses SmartPen technology to enhance note-taking done on paper, applying digital enhancements to assist the student when taking notes or completing other classroom assignments. The notebooks and pens aren’t cheap, but they can help struggling students become better note-takers and organize those notes in a way that makes them even more useful for studying later.

ScholarSuite 2000

Think of every educational app out there – flashcard apps, bibliography and outline generators, file organizers, and planners and combine them into one power-packed software package. That package is ScholarSuite 2000. This isn’t a free service either, but the ability to have all relevant resources in one place coupled with the included live support make it work the investment for a student who is struggling.

We encourage you to take a closer look at all the above resources by following the links provided in each section. All of them can help elevate your GPA and keep your grades on a level that is competitive with other students. Many employers regard GPA as an important consideration when choosing to hire job applicants, so the time to take action to improve your grades is now.