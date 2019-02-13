Advantages of Adopting a Business Casual Attire Policy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

There is a common belief that a dress code creates the atmosphere of professionalism and uniformity in the workplace. Nonetheless, despite the advantages pointed out by supporters of conservative business dress codes, employees are rarely happy with the rules regulating the way they should look. Fortunately, our progressive society is gradually shifting their emphasis away from enforcing a dress code towards a more liberal and employee-oriented dress policy. Allowing employees to wear casual attire can have a more positive effect on their overall productivity and workplace morale than you thought. It promotes a more trusting and cohesive atmosphere at the workplace. People wearing less formal attire tend to smile and joke more often that those bound by a strict dress code. Discover some unexpected benefits of a casual business attire policy to decide whether it can be the case for your office.

# 1 Boosts Productivity

Though business attire looks professional and presentable, it also can be extremely uncomfortable. A stiff-collared short, a silk tie, high-heeled shoes, or a physically limiting skirt in no way contributes to employees’ productivity. Running errands and carrying out other physically demanding tasks can become tortuous for the staff that has to abide by a strict dress code. It’s really hard to focus at a task at hand when thinking about a jacket that’s too tight or being distracted by joint pain caused by a pair of stylish high heels. A more casual dress code will make your employees’ work life much easier and thus jolt workplace productivity.

# 2 More Cost-Effective

A good many employees tend to complain of spending too much money on expensive garments to wear in the office. Needless to say, a good business suit may cost a fortune for an average clerk. Adopting a more casual dress code will allow workers to dispense with ties, cufflinks, stockings, business suits, and other things that force them to fork out. Dry and wet cleaning services also contribute to expenses associated with a dress code policy. So, relaxing dress codes can substantially alleviate a financial burden on your employees.

# 3 Increases Morale in the Workplace

More casual apparel will help your employees feel freer and morally satisfied which can not only lead to the desired increase in performance but also boost the workplace morale. Reducing the dress code burden is an important step towards creating a positive company culture and building warmer and more productive employer-employee relationship. The truth is that an employee that is given more freedom in choosing their attire starts feeling less stressed, stifled, and anxious. By adopting a casual dress code an employer shows how much they care for their workers’ comfort and morale which results in more grateful and satisfied personnel willing to work for the good of their company.

# 4 Encourages Individuality

It’s not a secret that the best way to exhibit your individuality is though outfits. Enforced dress codes tend to depersonalize employees that may otherwise express themselves by means of clothes which also can be beneficial for productivity. Looser dress codes provide workers an opportunity to be more expressive and unique. If someone prefers to dress in bright, vibrant shades it will be reasonable to encourage this passion rather than stifle it. Of course, a liberal approach to workplace attire has nothing to do with condoning sloppy and vulgar clothing in the workplace. It’s still necessary for you to set reasonable limits which, at the same time, won’t get in the way with your team members’ individuality.

# 5 Creates a Welcoming and Trusting Atmosphere

Diversity is cherished and promoted in different life spheres, and workplace is no exception. If you choose to allow your workers to wear what they find suitable, you’ll demonstrate you desire to create diversity in the office where everyone is welcome to express themselves through clothing.

A more democratic dress code can be your chance to show your clients you truly care for your team’s physical and emotional comfort, which is also suggestive of your company’s willingness to care for customers.

Moreover, prospective employees can be more willing to join your team if you succeed in creating the environment where employers cherish the quality of workers’ ideas more highly than they do their wardrobe choices.