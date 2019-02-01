Author to host Animal Communication Class this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gentle Barn will host author Joan Ranquet for an animal communication class on Saturday at L.Y.T.E Dance Academy, located at 20655 Soledad Canyon Road, unit 20.



During the class, Ranquet will share her expertise on animal communication, human and animal relationships, and energy healing, as she offers an introduction to the processes of stimulating healing and how one can deepen their ability to care for and understand their animals.



Ranquet will also address the baseline concepts of animal communication, including its history, evidence and various applications, before discussing the ways residents can use energy healing to enhance the well-being of their beloved pets.



All donations collected from the event will allow The Gentle Barn to continue its mission, “Teaching People Kindness and Compassion to Animals, Each Other and our Planet,” according to its website.

Those interested can visit www.gentlebarn.org for more information.