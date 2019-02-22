Body found in Canyon Country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported finding a man deceased on the sidewalk of the 182000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Friday morning.



“The call came in as a cardiac arrest at 4:30 a.m.,” said Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the fire department. “They were on scene by 4:37 a.m…. and it was in front of the Canyon Market.”



The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,



“No foul play is suspected,” Konecny said.



The official cause of death has not yet been announced, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased individual, pending a notification to next of kin.

