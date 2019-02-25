Erica Steinhauer: living a new reality on ‘Temptation Island’

20 SHARES Share Tweet

By Crystal Duan, For The Signal

How does a medical assistant living in Stevenson Ranch land the opportunity of a lifetime? Auditioning for it when you’re in need of a change, said Erica Steinhauer.



The 25-year-old had just gotten out of an eight-year relationship when an opportunity fell into her lap to go on the TV show, “Temptation Island.”



In the new reboot of the hit 2001 reality series, four couples travel to a resort in Maui, Hawaii, to be welcomed by a group of 24 single men and women waiting to meet them.



The couples will split off into separate houses to test the strength of their connections while among other young and flirtatious potential mates.



The end of the show reveals whose connection stood the test of time — and whose did not.



“It was something I didn’t prepare myself for,” said Steinhauer, who auditioned in Los Angeles. “It just happened out of the blue. I was still freshly single at the time and had felt held back from doing a lot of the things a 25-year-old should be doing. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and experience what it’s like to be completely on your own, living with strangers, and find connection with that someone.”



As the show went on, Steinhauer said the drama was definitely real and not scripted at all.



“You can totally build an emotional connection with somebody and fall on screen,” she said.



The West Ranch High School graduate said she learned about self-growth and patience, especially through bonding with everyone on the show.



“I used to be kind of an impatient person and living with so many personalities helped me learn to navigate differences with people,” she said. “You’re living with them, and you learn a lot about yourself as an individual as well as them. And, now we have these lifelong friendships, and I also discovered more about how I work.”



By day, Steinhauer works in Studio City and also loves going to the gym, hiking and taking her dog to Runyon Canyon.



After the show, she has found new strength in going with the flow.



“I just believe in being in the present and I feel that’s how people should live their lives,” she said. “It was something I do not regret doing at all, and I would do it all over again if I had the opportunity.”



The 11 episodes began showing on Jan. 15 on USA Network.

