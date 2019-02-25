Fatal crash that killed SCV man near Clear Lake may have been intentional

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita man was killed Thursday in a traffic collision that happened near Clear Lake, north of Sacramento.



California Highway Patrol officers with the Clear Lake Station identified the victim as Patrick Weber, 41.



On Thursday, about 7 a.m., a passing motorist called 911 to report a white Sprinter Van that ran off the roadway on State Route 20, west of Walker Ridge Road, CHP Investigating officer J. Hoberg wrote in his report released to the media.



Hoberg responded to the crash scene with another CHP officer, as did North Shore Fire Department personnel.



They found a single vehicle that had run off the roadway.



“Evidence discovered during the autopsy led investigators to believe Weber’s death may have been an intentional act,” Hoberg wrote in his report.



According to Hoberg: “The vehicle traveled south of the highway and collided into a tree. They approached the vehicle and discovered a sole male occupant, later identified as Patrick Weber, who was deceased in the driver’s seat.”



When CHP officers took a closer look, they found red paint transfer marks to the driver’s side of the vehicle, “raising suspicion that this could be a hit-and-run collision or possibly an intentional act.



“Due to the damage to the vehicle, the cause of death was not immediately apparent.”



Officers notified their chain of command and requested a Lake County Sheriff’s Office response to the scene.



Members of the CHP’s Northern Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team were also called in to investigate the crash.



Weber was taken to Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary, where the autopsy was conducted immediately.



A joint effort between the CHP’s Clear Lake area office, their Northern Division Investigation Service Unit, Northern Division MAIT, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Investigation unit, are conducting an extensive investigation into the incident.



At this point of the investigation, it is unclear what time the crash occurred.



Anyone with information regarding the incident or Weber’s whereabouts in the days leading up to the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP at 707-467-4000, or during business hours contact the Clear Lake CHP Office at 707-279-0103



