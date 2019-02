0 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters responded to a fire in a single-wide trailer in Agua Dulce on Sunday morning.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at 11:39 a.m. at 3400 N. Peterson Ave.



“This was a small structure fire that was knocked out very quickly,” said Capt. Ron Singleton. “One person was reported with a minor injury, but they either refused treatment or transport (to the hospital).”



This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.