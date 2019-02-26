Lane closures on Sierra Highway to start March 4

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Drivers will have to plan their routes when commuting on Sierra Highway near Newhall Avenue come March due to planned construction, the city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday.



Starting March 4, Sierra Highway — from Newhall Avenue to 3,000 feet south of Remsen Street — will be reduced to one lane open in each direction due to the installation of a sanitary sewer pipe under the road.



The construction is expected to last for four weeks, according to the city in a news release. Trammell Crow Co., developers of the Needham Ranch project adjacent to Sierra Highway, will spearhead the sewer line work as part of the industrial park development, which is a 132-net-acre project to be built in three phases for industrial, office and research space.



Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Drivers are advised to plan their commute accordingly and are reminded to reduce speeds through the construction zone for the safety of the public and the contractor’s employees, officials said in the release.



For more information, contact city Associate Engineer Ronil Santa Ana at 661-286-4070 or via email at esantaana@santa-clarita.com.

