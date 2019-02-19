Man convicted of misdemeanor driving offenses accused of possessing child porn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus man convicted last month on two separate misdemeanor driving offenses was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, a felony.



Justin Angeles, a 23-year-old consultant, was arrested shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor.



A check with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Angeles was convicted a month ago, on Jan. 16, on charges filed against him in two separate driving incidents.



“He pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI conviction,” D.A. spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Tuesday.



That plea and subsequent conviction on Jan. 16 was related to Angeles’ arrest on Nov. 5, 2017.



“After allegations of probation violations, Angeles was sentenced on Jan. 16, 2019, to 180 days in jail, 60 months of summary probation, community service, DUI offender program and other conditions of probation,” Santiago said.



Angeles was also convicted at last month’s court appearance in connection with a prior arrest on July 1, 2017.



In that case, he pleaded no contest in October 2017 to one misdemeanor count of reckless driving on a highway.



“After allegations of probation violations, Angeles was sentenced on Jan. 16, 2019, to 36 months summary probation as well as fines and other conditions of probation,” Santiago said.



Angeles remains in custody with bail set at $20,000.



He is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on the child pornography charge March 11.



