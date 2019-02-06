Mud 6 inches deep covers mile stretch of Vasquez Canyon Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Work crews were called out to Vasquez Canyon Road on Tuesday after a mudflow moved over all lanes.



With rain tapering off before noon, issues of flooding and mudflows across the Santa Clarita Valley remained.



About 1 p.m., workers and bulldozers were dispatched to a mile stretch of Vasquez Canyon Road near Bouquet Canyon Road for reports of mud 6 inches deep moving across all lanes.



“We’re expecting the rain to continue for Santa Clarita … possibly into Wednesday,” Kathy Hoxsie of the National Weather Service said Monday.



“It’ll be dry most of Wednesday and Thursday, but on Friday, we have the next possibility coming in for rain. It reaches the Santa Clarita Valley late Friday night,” she said.



Since Thursday, at least 4.17 inches of rain has fallen in Newhall, and at least 2.2 inches in Saugus, Hoxsie said.



She also said at least 2 inches of rain fell two weeks ago, and SCV lawns have been watered with no help from sprinklers.



Mud and debris were reported by officers of the California Highway Patrol across the SCV Monday.



Large rocks loosened by rain fell Monday on Soledad Canyon Road at Capra Road.



More rain is forecast to hit the SCV Friday.