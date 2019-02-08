One dead, six injured, in crash near Neenach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A five-vehicle crash near Neenach has left one dead and six injured.



The multi-vehicle collision happened a couple of minutes before 5 p.m. on Highway 138, near 60th Street, east of Gorman.



“We have one (patient found dead on arrival), one patient with minor injuries and five with moderate injuries,” Capt. Ron Singleton of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



Two rescue helicopters were also dispatched to the crash. At least one helicopter transported a patient to an area hospital, he said.



One battalion and several firefighting units were also sent to the scene.



“Five additional ambulances were dispatched, as well,” Singleton said.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

