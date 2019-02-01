One hurt in rollover near Agua Dulce

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital shortly after noon Friday after a car overturned in the center lane of Highway 14 near Agua Dulce.



The solo vehicle crash happened about 11:50 a.m., in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, just south of Agua Dulce.



Motorists who reported the crash to the California HIghway Patrol described the car as a gray sedan that hit the center divider and then flipped over.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash at about noon, Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



“We transported one patient to the hospital,” he said.



CHP reported the carpool lane, and the lane next to it remained closed for about an hour while emergency crews attended to the injured motorist.



