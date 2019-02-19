One hurt in three-vehicle Valencia crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash in the Valencia Industrial Center.



Shortly after 2:15 p.m., emergency response crews were dispatched to reports of a traffic collision on Avenue Scott near Avenue Stanford.



“This was a three-vehicle traffic collision,” said Capt. Ron Haralson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Two of the vehicles sustained front end damage while a third sustained damage to the driver’s door.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the crash.



“It appears the patient suffered minor injuries,” Haralson said.



Emergency crews cleared from the crash at 2:36 p.m.



