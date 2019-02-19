One person killed after collision on I-5 truck route

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman was killed after her car went underneath a semi truck on the northbound side of Interstate 5 Tuesday, according to CHP officials.



A Mercedes sedan crashed into the back of a big rig, going under the truck, around 12:25 p.m., near the I-5 and Highway 14 truck route connector, according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“When (Engine 73) got on scene, our units on scene confirmed that one person was trapped and they were working to extricate,” said Bennett, who added that the fire crews had arrived on scene by approximately 12:40 p.m.



After working for a handful of minutes of the scene, personnel determined the driver of the Mercedes was killed in the crash, according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office.



The identification of the victim has not yet been released, pending the next-of-kin notification. Law enforcement investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fatal collision.



A SigAlert was issued for the area at 12:36 p.m.



“All northbound I-5 to Highway 14 truck lanes and all CA-210 westbound to 5 northbound truck lanes are currently closed,” Marroquin said at 1:10 p.m.

