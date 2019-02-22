Plane filming draws widespread SCV interest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, the huge aircraft that kept circling the Santa Clarita Valley all day Friday is part of movie filming over Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch.



In the “Notice of Filming” permit obtained for the TV Drama, filming is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.



Sky-watchers may see more than just a low-flying tanker aircraft circling the SCV, according to the same permit.



“Added special effects” described in the permit call for “fire effects, explosions and aerial photography with remote control.”



The actual location of the filming is 19802 Placerita Canyon Road, home to Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch.



The scene being filmed is described in the permit as: “Atmospheric smoke effects. Drive ups and away. Intermittent pedestrian control. Intermittent, traffic control. Emergency vehicles with flashing lights.



Friday’s specific filming involved “C130 Air tanker drops water over the burning neighborhood, exploding gas line scene in a residential neighborhood.” The specified neighborhood is a movie set.



The scene also includes: “Dropping 3000 gallons of water, several dry runs prior to the water drop.”



The aircraft tanker, a KC-130J built by Lockheed Martin is the latest variant in the C130 series, typically used by the United States Marine Corps



