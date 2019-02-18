Planners consider time extension for 70 new homes in Castaic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the second straight year, developers wanting to build 70 homes on The Old Road, near Parker Road, in Castaic, are appealing to regional planners for a one-year time extension.



On Feb. 5, members of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning are scheduled to review an an application filed by housing developer Bahram Safavi of Can Shelter Inc. to extend the Lake View Estates project for at least one more year.



Planners who approved a one-year extension a year ago are expected to do the same thing.



In 2008, three years after a Notice of Preparation had been issued for the project to proceed, the recession hit and the housing market in the SCV dried up.



Developers remained committed to the project, however, and in 2010 issued a draft report on the impact it would have on the environment.



Subsequently, the Regional Planning Commission recommended approval of the project on Aug. 4, 2010.



Since the project involved a Zone Change, it also had to be considered by the Board of Supervisors. On Apr. 26, 2011, following a public hearing, county supervisors approved the project and, a year later, reiterated their support.



Homes in Lake View Estates, if built, would be parallel to and southwest of The Old Road and Interstate 5, south of Parker and north of Villa Canyon Road.



The hilly terrain along that stretch of The Old Road is hilly and peppered with oak trees protected by the county.



In having approved the project last year, planners also gave thumbs up to the oak tree permit granted to the developers, allowing 13 oak trees to be cut down and the encroaching on 20 other oak trees protected inside a “protected zone” which includes two heritage oaks.



A “heritage oak” is defined as a living native oak tree that’s several hundred years old and in good health.



The Lake View Estates subdivision calls for creating 79 lots to allow for 70 single-family residential lots, three commercial lots, four open space lots, a private park and a public facility.



