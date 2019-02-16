Sheriff’s deputies searching for suspect following Canyon Country robbery

Ryan Mancini

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place at Joe’s Liquor on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Saturday.

Deputies received multiple calls about the robbery at 12:40 p.m. Units were dispatched within five minutes, said Lt. Leo Bauer of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was said to be wearing a black ski mask and carried a black handgun, according to Sgt. Steve Upton.

“He fled the scene on foot and was out of view,” Upton said. “Deputies right now are checking the area.”

The suspect went eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road with several thousand dollars taken from the store, Bauer said.

Upton said they initially received conflicting reports from eyewitnesses about multiple suspects in ski masks, which he said was not confirmed at this time.

Details on how the suspect escaped and his current whereabouts are under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.