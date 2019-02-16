Smith holds community town hall, swearing in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, took her community oath of office Saturday in front of about 100 members of the community at a Newhall school she used to represent.



Held in the Oak Hills Elementary School multi-purpose room, Smith, a former Newhall School District board member, was introduced during the ceremony by both Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, and State Senate Majority Leader Rob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys.



“I’m a believer in public service, I’m a believer in showing up, I’m a believer in doing the hard work, I’m a believer in never giving up and that’s everything you’re about,” Hertzberg said while speaking from the podium directly to Smith. “That’s the reason you got elected… and that’s the reason you’re going to be a great legislator.”



Girl Scouts representing the troops of the Santa Clarita Valley lead the flag salute before the swearing in ceremony for Assemblywoman Christy Smith, District 38 at Oak Hills Elementary School in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“When Christy came to Sacramento the first thing she asked was to serve on the Education Committee,” said Rendon, who then noted there are a number of challenges for that particular Assembly committee. “That says a lot about her.”



After her swearing-in ceremony, Smith spoke to legislative agenda for the next 22 months, including more funding for the district, environmental policy, consumer privacy rights, support for first responders and, of course, education.



“Statewide, the issues have become too taxing. We don’t have the resources to invest in students’ emotional health, the resources to expand curriculum, update technology and to provide these students with the kind of education they’re going to need in the upcoming economy,” Smith said. “That’s why in my current bill package, seven of the bills I’m putting forward are education bills.”



Assemblywoman Christy Smith, District 38 speaks to the crowd after being sworn in at Oak Hills Elementary School in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Smith also touched on how economic development can stem from the state investing more in both adult education and re-education programs, which will also bring jobs back to the community so fewer residents have to commute for work.



“I want to expand some of those models and take them statewide,” Smith said, referencing the workforce training programs at College of the Canyons. “We can’t afford to be bureaucratically behind in delivering that workforce development… we want to attract those high-paying jobs that will allow people to stay in the state that they love so much, but (also) right here at home, where we’re creating a business-friendly environment.”

