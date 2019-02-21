Spike strips slow stolen car suspect following pursuit through Valencia

39 SHARES Share Tweet

A stolen car suspect was arrested at gunpoint early Thursday evening following an hour-long police pursuit that wound through Saugus and Valencia and ended up limping toward Val Verde with tires shredded by spike strips thrown down to stop him.



No shots were fired as the motorist stopped on Wolcott Road just as California Highway Patrol officers positioned themselves to carry out a fender-tapping pit maneuver, which they ended up not using.



“We almost had a pit maneuver but that didn’t happen,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said once the pursued motorist was taken into custody.



About 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen silver-colored Ford Mustang on Bouquet Canyon Road.



Shortly after receiving the report, responding officers reported seeing something being tossed from the car.



Officers were assigned to comb the sides of Bouquet for the unknown object.



“What he tossed out, we have no idea,” Greengard said, adding: “We did a good job with the spike strips.”



The stolen car was followed to Newhall Ranch Road near Rye Canyon Road and then westbound along Highway 126.



As the pursued motorist headed for the Ventura County line, he made a U-turn and drove east on Highway 126 to Wolcott, less than a half-mile east of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.



Once on Wolcott, CHP officers in at least three vehicles closed in the slow-moving car, poised for the pit maneuver.



When the motorist got out of the car, he put his hands over his head, walked slowly toward gun-pointing officers, then laid face down on the roadway.



