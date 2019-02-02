Ventura County Search and Rescue volunteer killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-5

99 SHARES Share Tweet

A Ventura County Search and Rescue volunteer was killed after responding to a rollover traffic collision on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of Vista Del Lago Road near Pyramid Lake on Saturday morning, officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall office confirmed.



“The call came in at around 7:15 a.m. … and a (Ventura County Sheriff’s) search and rescue vehicle got there a little bit before us,” said Officer Josh Greengard from the California Highway Patrol Newhall office. “They were providing aid to the rolled-over vehicle when their (search and rescue truck) got hit.”



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were able to confirm that the person killed was a civilian volunteer out of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.



Nine other individuals, outside of the Ventura County volunteer, were also transported from the scene of the multi-vehicle collision, according to Capt. Tony Imbrenda of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who was on the scene assisting with the first response.



“Three (search and rescue officers) were transported, one was killed,” said Imbrenda. “Two Los Angeles County firefighters were also transported. Four other people involved were in a vehicle together, (and) they were transported as well.”



CHP officers on the scene have closed down the No. 1 lane as first responders attempt to assist injured individuals and clear the debris.



“All three other lanes are open, but the No. 1 lane is closed and it’ll be closed for a while,” Greengard said. “Everyone should drive with caution in the area and give yourself some time to get where you’re trying to go because it’s very wet and windy out there.”



No CHP officers were reportedly injured due to the collision.

