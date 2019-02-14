Woman accused in stabbing death appears in court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death in 2017 appeared briefly — as she’s done at least three times before — for a pretrial hearing in San Fernando Superior Court on Wednesday.



Pamela Michelle Walker, 34, is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Christine Diane McQueen.



A month ago, she made a similar appearance with an order to appear Feb. 13.



In September, when she appeared for such a hearing, Walker was ordered to appear back in court a month later.



Her latest scheduled court date for a pretrial hearing is March 20, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, said Wednesday.



Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who responded that day to calls made by McQueen’s mother, grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.



They discovered McQueen had been stabbed 71 times. Walker is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $1 million bail.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

