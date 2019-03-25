25th District students invited to participate in Congressional Art Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Students attending high schools in the 25th Congressional District have been invited by Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, to participate in the Congressional Art Competition.



The annual nationwide competition for high schoolers is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a news release sent from Hill’s office.



Since its creation in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the competition, and the first-place winner in each congressional district is provided with complimentary airfare to Washington, D.C., to see his or her art displayed in the Capitol.



The competition is open to high school students who attend public or private schools, or are homeschooled. Students must reside in California’s 25th Congressional District to be eligible and have until noon April 22 to submit their work.



“Our community is full of forward-thinking young artists who look at society with new eyes and new creativity. I am so proud to be able to support them by sharing their vision and showcasing their talents,” Hill said in the release. “I look forward to seeing the incredible submissions and sharing our winner’s work with the country when it hangs in the halls of the Capitol.”



Competition winners will be announced on April 24 at a live event hosted by FastFrame Valencia, located at 24204 Valencia Blvd., according to the news release. All artwork must be submitted to a designated drop-off location with a student release form.

For more information on a local drop-off location or to find the competition’s rules and guidelines, visit katiehill.house.gov/services/art-competition or contact Kelsey O’Hara at 661-802-0244 or kelsey.ohara@mail.house.gov.