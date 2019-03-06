Best-selling author visits Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In front of an audience filled with her literary fans, New York Times best-selling author Lisa See spoke at an event hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday.



Held in the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, the Library’s One Story One City program is made possible through the partnership between the Friends of the Library volunteer organization and the staff of the Santa Clarita Public library, according to Tyger White, president of the volunteer organization.



And Saturday’s event marked the most recent installment put on by the joint-effort program, which celebrates one book through the entire month of March with free events and programs, White said.



“These events bring the community together and encourage (Santa Clarita residents) to read and participate in the library.”



The free event was attended by a number of local fans and book readers, whose ages ranged from high school age to senior citizens. A moderator from the Santa Clarita Public Library asked See questions about the process she went through to write her latest work, “The Tea Girl on Hummingbird Lane.”



In preparation for writing the book, See divulged to those present she had studied the various cultures and histories behind the art of tea making and eventually decided to travel to China and see the process for herself.



The author said that in her travels, she came across a young Akha woman — a subset culture of tea farmers who live in the mountains of China, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos — who had a fascination with telling stories.

“She reminded me of me,” said See. “And the (main character) is largely based on her.”



According to event organizers, anecdotes like these, among the many others See shared Saturday, are one of the primary reasons they host such events, and why they give the community access to a number of other resources, as well.



“The library has a lot of things like the MakerSpace, the summer reading program, study rooms, computers,” said White.



“Events like these allow the community to know about those kinds of things.”



For more information about upcoming events, residents can attend the Friends of the Library Open House happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Valencia



Library or visit the program’s website at http://onestoryonecity.santaclaritalibrary.com/.