Bicyclist struck and killed described as homeless

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Investigators with the county coroner have identified the 62-year-old woman struck and killed on her bicycle Friday as Teresa Mae Angeli.



Angeli was described as homeless by officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.



Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, meanwhile, have not arrested the driver involved in the fatality.



“No arrests have been made on either fatal collision this past week,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the SCV Sheriff Station Detective Section, said Monday, referring also to a fatal crash Sunday that claimed the life of a 61-year-old homeless man.



Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Angeli was riding her bicycle on Railroad Avenue at 15th Street when she was struck.



Investigators with the county Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spent three days trying to locate Angeli’s family to notify them of the death.



A white “ghost bike” has since been placed near the fatal scene of Friday’s crash as an eerie reminder to motorists passing through it that a bicyclist’s life was taken by a driver.



The “ghost bikes” are bikes spray painted white as a reminder to motorists.



The Ghost Bikes nonprofit group was created by Danny Gamboa, “as a response to the omnipresent and overlooked crime of cyclist deaths on Southern California’s car-dominated streets,” according to the message posted on the Ghost Bikes Facebook page.



“We just want drivers to slow down, and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists,” Gamboa said Monday, reached by phone.



As they’ve done in the past with bicyclists killed in Newhall, local Ghost Bike volunteers placed the white bike on Railroad after Friday’s fatal collision happened.



“We do this for our most vulnerable road users,” Gamboa said. “Particularly, children, the elderly and people in wheelchairs.



“We’re all just trying to get home,” he said.



The driver of the car in Friday’s fatal collision, meanwhile, a woman in her 50s, wasn’t injured.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

