Bridge to Home’s Peggy Edwards named 5th District’s ‘Woman of the Year’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose jurisdiction includes the Santa Clarita Valley, has recognized Bridge to Home’s Peggy Edwards as the 5th District’s Woman of the Year.



On Monday, Edwards was surrounded by several friends and colleagues from the SCV as she was honored by the supervisor during the 34th Annual Women of the Year Luncheon, which was held at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Downtown L.A.



Every year in celebration of Women’s History Month, the L.A. County Commission for Women and the Board of Supervisors select an honoree from each supervisorial district for the event.



“It’s an honor to be in the company of so many strong, smart, capable women today,” said Barger. “Our 5th District Woman of the Year is all of these things, as well as a compassionate philanthropist, an empathetic leader and a community-oriented volunteer.”



Edwards serves as the board president and interim executive director of Bridge to Home, the Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the homeless by offering an emergency winter shelter, meals and supportive services. Barger has partnered with the organization to help support their work, including current efforts to transition from a seasonal to a year-round shelter.



“I don’t know where we’d be right now if we wouldn’t have her backing and her support,” said Edwards at the event. “This is such an honor and I appreciate this so much.”



Edwards is also the founder and executive director of United Homeless Healthcare Partners, a network of more than 375 homeless service providers; as well as founding the network L.A. Regional Reentry Partnership, which helps reintegrate formerly incarcerated individuals into their communities with health, housing and employment resources. In 2017, she helped establish Sisters in Time, a home-sharing program for senior women in the SCV.

