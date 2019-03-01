Canyon Country Community Center groundbreaking set for March 15

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After much anticipation by members of the community, the city of Santa Clarita will officially break ground on the upcoming Canyon Country Community Center on March 15.



Staff and the City Council will commemorate the start of physical work on the project at 10 a.m. on March 15 at the center site, located on the northeast corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.



“This groundbreaking is to signify the start of phase 1,” said Kevin Strauss, a communications specialist with the city. “To get shovels on the ground to bring this full service, cultural center for the community to enjoy what a community center has is very exciting.”



Earlier this month, the City Council approved plans and specifications for phase one and now work will commence in late March or early April, depending on the weather conditions, said Strauss.



Phase one includes improvements to the Mint Canyon Channel, storm drains, a stormwater infiltration system and rough grading, which has already begun.



As soon as the first cluster of work is complete, construction of the community center will be visible to passersby as phase two commences. This part will include the construction of the building, parking lots, walkways, play area, outdoor basketball court, landscaping and street improvements, according to a city staff report.



When completed, the new, 8-acre site will offer a variety of programming for youth, parents, seniors, and adults. Amenities will include a gymnasium, computer room, a demonstration kitchen, community and fitness rooms, an open turf play area, and flexible outdoor spaces for events.



“We know that the community is really looking forward for this to be built, a community center that has a permanent site to really become that hub for Canyon Country.”



The community can expect to start benefiting from the community center by 2020.

