CHP investigating truck crash in Castaic

16 mins ago
Matt Fernandez
A silver Toyota pickup that drove off the freeway was loaded onto a towing vehicle following a collision on Sunday. Ryan Mancini/ The Signal

California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an incident near the Old Road and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, in which a Toyota pickup truck drove off the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.

Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett said fire officials received a call at 10:11 a.m. and arrived on scene at 10:15 a.m. After initial inspection, a second paramedic unit was called onto the scene, and two people were transported to a trauma center.

First responders extricated the driver of the silver truck from the vehicle, and he was transported to a trauma center. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not known at this time.

Officers were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the truck leaving the road.

This is a breaking story, and more information will be added as it’s available.

Matt Fernandez is a local news reporter for The Signal. He is a 2017 graduate of UCLA and his previous work experience includes the Daily Bruin newspaper and Variety magazine, where he focused on arts and entertainment news. Fernandez has lived in Santa Clarita since 1998.