CHP investigating truck crash in Castaic

California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an incident near the Old Road and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, in which a Toyota pickup truck drove off the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.



Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett said fire officials received a call at 10:11 a.m. and arrived on scene at 10:15 a.m. After initial inspection, a second paramedic unit was called onto the scene, and two people were transported to a trauma center.



First responders extricated the driver of the silver truck from the vehicle, and he was transported to a trauma center. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not known at this time.



Officers were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the truck leaving the road.



This is a breaking story, and more information will be added as it’s available.