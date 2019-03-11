City Council to discuss project to remove and replace damaged sidewalks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Multiple streets across Santa Clarita may soon receive a facelift should the City Council approve plans and award a contract for its annual concrete rehabilitation program come Tuesday.



The City Council is expected to consider whether to award a construction contract of more than $391,000 to Sylmar-based company FS Contractors for the work.



The total current budget for the project is $450,000 to cover for “unforeseen site conditions, change order requests made by the contractor, and change orders for additional work ordered by the city,” according to the city staff report.



The 2018-19 Annual Concrete Rehabilitation Program consists of two projects awarded under one contract “to make the most efficient use of available funding,” the city staff report reads.



The sidewalk repair portion will update existing sidewalks and drive approaches damaged by pavement settlement and tree roots. For individuals who are disabled, new access ramps that meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements will also be installed.



Construction locations were compiled based on resident requests and annual citywide sidewalk inspection as identified by the city staff. According to a list of the selected locations, Newhall, Saugus, Canyon Country and Valencia projects will each receive dozens of street changes.



Work is scheduled to being May 2019, with completion slated for completion within 55 working days following notice to proceed.



“Substantial constraints and controls were established in the construction documents to reduce potential impacts to traffic and homeowners during construction,” the agenda said.



Also on Tuesday, the City Council is scheduled to discuss renewing agreements with performing arts centers at College of the Canyons and the Newhall Family Theatre to continue supporting the centers’ operations.

