COC invites community for first aid lessons

College of the Canyons invites the community to participate in an upcoming first aid class that will allow local residents the opportunity to become fully certified in adult and pediatric first aid/CPR/AED.

The American Red Cross Adult CPR/AED, Pediatric CPR and First Aid class incorporates the latest scientific techniques to teach students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies, including burns, cuts, scrapes and sudden illnesses. Participants should also expect to learn how to address head, neck and back injuries, as well as how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies, college officials said. Information covered in the class will be useful for treating infants, children and adults.

The class is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Those who successfully complete the course will receive a certification that will remain valid for two years.To sign up for the class, visit bit.ly/2U5yXaL. Registration closes at midnight on the day of the class, and tuition will be $120.