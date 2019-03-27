CTG exhibit features works by Bonny Butler

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The public is invited to an artist’s reception 4-7 p.m. Saturday, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall.

Award-winning local artist Bonny Butler presents a one-woman show to run from Saturday to April 29. The exhibit titled “Dreaming In Color” includes a series of alcohol ink and encaustic wax paintings.

“I always loved creating art but raising a family took me in a different direction,” said Butler. After her family was grown, she returned to art, her first love, first with watercolors and Chinese brush, and currently with alcohol inks and encaustic wax. She explores, creates and relishes the ever-changing outcomes and spontaneity of her mediums. Her whimsical, loose-style paintings, now exhibited around the world, range from blooms and gardens, to expressive landscapes, to abstracts, and the occasional portrait of people and pets. www.bonnybutler.com

Butler has her first-place mixed media painting hanging at Santa Clarita City Hall and has six paintings hanging at the local Hyatt Regency. She is a member of the Santa Clarita Artist Association and has exhibited her art in the Fine Craft Show of Santa Clarita, Artisan Row Home Arts and Crafts Show and the Pasadena Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair.

“My art is a technique and process-oriented practice, which focuses on colorful expressive imagery,” said Butler. “My objective is to transfer to my audience the joy of creation through a constantly animated wealth of bold colors, shapes and form.”

