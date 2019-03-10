Deputies arrest man suspected of carrying gun into a McDonald’s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies detained a man suspected of carrying a weapon inside a McDonald’s at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road in Valencia on Sunday.



The manager of the McDonald’s had been told by a customer about a man with a holstered gun in the bathroom, said Sgt. Mike Pokorny. Several sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 12:20 p.m. and cleared the area of civilians. Upon arrival, deputies were told by witnesses that the suspect had walked to Wendy’s across the street.

“Our deputies were redirected and a small on-foot pursuit ensued,” said Pokorny. “Deputies then captured the suspect and placed him into custody.”



A gun was not found on the suspect, said Pokorny. An investigation of the area remains underway, with no one reported to be harmed. Deputies and a K9 unit continued to search the area for a possible firearm, Pokorny said.



No further information was immediately available.



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is available.