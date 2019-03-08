Deputies arrest San Jose sex offender

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A registered sex offender was arrested by local sheriff’s deputies this week for allegedly having failed to report a change of address, a felony.



Delmar Cole, 76, of San Jose, was arrested on shortly before 5:45 a.m.



Cole was convicted in 1985 of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.



Delmar Cole

As a registered sex offender, his photo, as well as details of his prior arrest and his description are posted on the Megan’s Law website maintained by California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General.



The site lists Cole’s residence as being in San Jose.



