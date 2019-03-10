Deputies arrest suspect in alleged stabbing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Osama Hamad Alkalaany on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed another man in Valencia.



At approximately 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an alleged assault at Northglen Apartments in the 23500 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, behind Toppers Pizza.



“Two men were observed fighting, and one of them stabbed the other in the leg,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “One man was arrested at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital to receive medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.”



Alkalaany was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.



The victim was stabbed in the inner right thigh, but is in stable condition and was treated at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for the non-life threatening injury, according to Sgt. Mike Pokorny. It’s unknown what kind of weapon was used in the stabbing or if the victim is still in the hospital, he added.



The incident is under investigation by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Bureau.



This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details become available.