Deputies detain suspect after man is run over outside homeless shelter

A pedestrian is in stable condition after a man accused of drunken driving drove over a man’s leg on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Santa Clarita on Sunday.



“A male adult was waiting near a parking area, and another individual, who happened to be intoxicated, ran over the victim’s leg,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Both of them are OK. The victim was transported to the (Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital) for treatment.”



The victim was waiting to enter Bridge to Home before he was struck, Dahring said. Sheriff’s deputies were initially notified at 3:45 p.m. and arrived within two minutes.



“I was told that he was doing just fine, and is in stable condition,” Dahring said. “The driver was detained.”



No further information on the driver’s identity was immediately available.



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.