Deputies: ‘Passed out’ driver wakes up for ‘mini-pursuit’

A man found passed out in his pickup truck by sheriff’s deputies allegedly woke up and led them on a short pursuit, which, ultimately, ended in his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



“It was a minipursuit,” said Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The incident began on Bouquet Canyon Road about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when deputies were alerted to a man allegedly passed out in his Ford F-150 truck.



As deputies closed in on the truck, it took off and was pursued a short distance to Plum Canyon Road, Bauer said.



“He stopped for deputies,” he said.



Deputies caught up with the driver near Robin Avenue, on the northwest corner of Plum and Bouquet.



The driver was taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



