Detectives investigating fatal collision on Railroad

Local sheriff’s detectives have not arrested the driver who on Friday struck and killed a 62-year-old woman in Newhall.



“No arrests have been made on either fatal collision this past week,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station Detective Section, said Monday, referring also to a fatal crash Sunday that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.



The 62-year-old woman riding her bicycle in Newhall was struck and killed by a car Friday on Railroad Avenue at 15th Street.



Shortly after 7 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle in Newhall.



Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have identified the woman but have yet to locate her family.



“We have identified the decedent, but we have not notified the next of kin, so we can’t release the name,” coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said Monday.



In the meantime, a white “ghost bike” remains placed near the fatal scene of Friday’s crash as an eerie reminder to motorists passing through it that a bicyclist’s life was taken by a driver.



The “ghost bikes” are bikes spray painted white as a reminder to motorists.



The Ghost Bikes nonprofit group was created by Danny Gamboa, “as a response to the omnipresent and overlooked crime of cyclist deaths on Southern California’s car-dominated streets,” according to the message posted on the Ghost Bikes Facebook page.



“We just want drivers to slow down, and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists,” Gamboa said Monday, reached by phone.



As they’ve done in the past with bicyclists killed in Newhall, local Ghost Bike volunteers placed the white bike on Railroad after Friday’s fatal collision happened.



“We do this for our most vulnerable road users,” Gamboa said. “Particularly, children, the elderly and people in wheelchairs.



“We’re all just trying to get home,” he said.



The driver of the car in Friday’s fatal collision, meanwhile, a woman in her 50s, wasn’t injured.



