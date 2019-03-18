Family History Center to host annual genealogy fair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Family History Center announced the date of its annual Santa Clarita Valley Family History and Genealogy Fair, which will provide local residents with an opportunity to learn how to research and preserve their genealogy and family history.

The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, according to the registration website. The event will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 24443 McBean Parkway in Valencia, which is where Sen. Scott Wilk visited Friday.

During the senator’s visit to the center, Wilk learned that he and the center’s assistant director Harry McLaughlin are both related to Daniel Boone, an American pioneer famous for his exploration and settlement of an area now known as Kentucky.

Glena Rae White, left, Director of the Family History Center, assists State Senator Scott Wilk, as Wilk visits the Family History Center to search for his relatives at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Kathy Kellar, who was in attendance at the center Friday, said the public — like Wilk — is always invited to come learn about their family genealogy in the history center.

“We have genealogists who can help discover and research your ancestors,” Kellar said, adding the upcoming genealogy fair will consist of a number of workshops that will cover a myriad of topics.She invited all interested residents to visit the event’s registration page, email SCVFamHistFair@gmail.com or call 661-259-1347 for more information.