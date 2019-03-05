Gun-toting cowboy sought in pistol whipping

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a gun-toting suspect in a cowboy hat who allegedly pistol whipped a man at Walmart and fled in a Mercedes on Monday afternoon.



It all happened in the Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an assault at the store, said SCV Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller.



“The suspect was an adult male wearing a cowboy hat,” she said.



“There was a confrontation with another person and that victim was allegedly pistol-whipped,” she said. “The suspect then got into a white Mercedes Benz and drove away.”



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the medical call and arrived at the store at 3:47 p.m., said Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano.



“They found the victim in some bushes,” she said. “And, he would not come out until the sheriff was there.”



When deputies arrived, the victim emerged and was treated by paramedics.



The injured man was then taken to the hospital, Lozano said.



Deputies were still searching for the suspect at 5:30 p.m.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

