Heart attack blamed for death of man found on sidewalk

A man found dead on a Canyon Country sidewalk last week died of a heart attack, investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said.



The deceased man was found Feb. 22 on the sidewalk of the 18200 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.



He has since been identified by the county coroner, described as a Caucasian male in his 60s.



“We have not spoken with next of kin, so we can’t release the name,” county coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said Thursday.



Based on the findings of an autopsy carried out on Monday, the man died of a heart attack and also may have suffered from hypothermia.



Overnight temperatures for Feb. 21 and the early hours of Feb. 22 were near freezing, or 34 degrees.



The manner of the man’s death was “certified as an accident,” Ardalani said.



The 911 call for help received by the Los Angeles County Fire Department came in before sunrise Feb. 22.



“The call came in as a cardiac arrest at 4:30 a.m.,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said a week ago. “They (paramedics) were on scene by 4:37 a.m…. and it was in front of the Canyon Market.”



He was pronounced dead on the scene, Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said at the time, noting foul play was not suspected.



