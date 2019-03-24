Helicopter locates injured Gorman biker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of an injured motorcyclist in Gorman on Sunday morning.



According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett, the Fire Department received a call that a middle-aged biker had suffered critical injuries on a dirt road near Davidson Ranch Road and Liebre Gulch Edison Road.



Responders were initially unable to locate the biker and sent a helicopter at 10:22 a.m. The helicopter crew was able to locate the individual who was transported to a trauma center.

