Helicopter locates injured Gorman biker

1 hour ago
Rescue helicopter crew member readies himself for an airlift. Courtesy photo: Jeff Zimmerman.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of an injured motorcyclist in Gorman on Sunday morning.

According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett, the Fire Department received a call that a middle-aged biker had suffered critical injuries on a dirt road near Davidson Ranch Road and Liebre Gulch Edison Road.  

Responders were initially unable to locate the biker and sent a helicopter at 10:22 a.m. The helicopter crew was able to locate the individual who was transported to a trauma center.

Matt Fernandez is a local news reporter for The Signal. He is a 2017 graduate of UCLA and his previous work experience includes the Daily Bruin newspaper and Variety magazine, where he focused on arts and entertainment news. Fernandez has lived in Santa Clarita since 1998.