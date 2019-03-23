High speed pursuit ends in Valencia with foot bail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A police pursuit came to an end in Santa Clarita Friday night after a stolen car cruised Los Angeles freeways at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Units from the California Highway Patrol followed the driver as the stolen Kia Rio exited northbound Interstate 5 at Valencia Boulevard, according to officials at the scene.

Police and news helicopters trailed the chase as the vehicle turned east onto Valencia before turning north onto Tourney Road.

The driver bailed out of the car and disappeared into a wooded area along the eastern side of Tourney near Springfield Court.

A man suspected of leading the pursuit through the San Fernando Valley into the Santa Clarita area was detained by CHP officers within minutes.